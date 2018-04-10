CPA & Venice native receives Aflac diversity award

A Venice native is attracting praise and worldwide recognition for his attempts to diversify the public accounting field.

CPA William Taylor Jr., son of William Taylor Sr. and Juanita Hamilton, and his Columbus, Ga., firm recently received one of five 2017 Aflac Partners of the Year awards, which are chosen from hundreds of Aflac partners around the world. Taylor CPA & Associates was recognized for diversity, which has always been a priority to Taylor, who is African American.

