CPRA rep. speaks to Belle Chasse Rotary about Mid-Bartarian diversion project

Members of the Belle Chasse Rotary were addressed by Brad Barth of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) regarding the Mid-Bartarian diversion project. Pictured are Belle Chasse RotaryPresident Heidi Lee and Mr. Barth. The Rotary Club of Belle Chasse meets every Monday at noon at Adams Catfish House in Belle Chasse. Anyone interested in learning more about Rotary or possibly becoming a member, feel free to contact club President Bill Heidi Lee or any Rotary member.

