Crescent River Port Pilots’ Foundation Dedicates Monetary Donation to PPSO for Baton Rouge Flooding Assistance

On Monday, December 19, 2016, Crescent River Port Pilots’ Foundation (CRPPF) made a monetary donation of $5000 to the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office dedicated to their assistance rendered during the Baton Rouge Flooding in August of 2016.

“We wanted to contribute to our community, but also help with the unfortunate flooding in and around Baton Rouge. Therefore, we dedicated this donation to the sheriff’s office to help reimburse any expenses incurred when they helped during search and rescue. We are honored to make this donation to Sheriff Turlich and the sheriff’s office for not only keeping Plaquemines Parish safe, but for helping keep Louisiana safe,” said Sally Blondiau, President of the Crescent River Port Pilots’ Foundation.

