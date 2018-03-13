Croatian American Society Annual Dinner Dance

The Croatian American Society held its 22nd annual dinner dance on Saturday, March 3 at The Landmark Hotel in Metairie. A buffet dinner was served with Croatian music performed by The Bravo Band. All who attended the event had a wonderful evening! Pictured from left:

Amos Cormier III, Plaquemines Parish President; Father Kyle Dave, Pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church; Jane P. Tesvich; Sanja Lakovic, Consul General of the Republic of Croatia; Jamie Coleman, Honorary Consul; John Tesvich, President of the Croatian American Society; and Sasha Lakovic.

