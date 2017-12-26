Croatian American Society President and Honorary Consul attend Gala Dinner in Washington D.C.

Croatian American Society President John Tesvich and Honary Consul Jamie Coleman were invited to attend the Gala Dinner in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 6 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Croatia and the United States of America.

