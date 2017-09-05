Cub Scout Pack 301 Back to School Swim Party

It’s back to school which means it’s time to kick off the scout year with a little fun. Belle Chasse Cub Scout pack 301 met up at the YMCA for a little swimming and dodgeball fun to kick things off for the scout year! If you would like more information about becoming a scout email us at scoutpack301@gmail.com

