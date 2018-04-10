Cub Scout Pack 301 competes in annual Pinewood Derby Race

Cub Scout Pack 301 has had an exciting start for the month of March with back to back weekends filled with competition. First the Scouts battled it out on the Cub Mobile track to see who could be the fastest of the day.

The following weekend the Scouts competed in their annual Pinewood Derby race! All the scouts did a fantastic job building their cars and they all looked and raced incredibly!

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.