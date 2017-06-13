Cub Scout Pack 301 has cookout at OLPH Church

Sunday, May 21, Cub Scout Pack 301, chartered by OLPH, met at the OLPH Church for the crossover cookout. The Crossover ceremony is a hard earned honor among Tiger, Wolf, Bear, and Webelos Scouts who have worked all year with their den members and families to complete all requirements for each ranking.

This ceremony also known as “Bridging” allows the scouts to walk from one side of the bridge to the other where they are met by the Scout Master (Troy Sciacca) to accept their neckerchief for the ranking each Scout has earned.

