Dallas Alexis named Vice President of the University of Louisiana Chapter of Sigma Alpha Lambda

Sigma Alpha Lambda is proud to announce that Dallas Alexis of Port Sulphur has been recently chosen to serve as the Vice President of the University of Louisiana Chapter. Sigma Alpha Lambda is a national leadership and honors organization dedicated to promoting and rewarding academic achievement and providing members with opportunities for community service, personal development and lifelong professional fulfi llment. Congratulations Dallas! Dallas Alexis is a 2016 South Plaquemines High School graduate. She is the daughter of Douglas Alexis, Jr. and Keena Alexis.

