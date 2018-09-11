Danos Foundation and Shell Exploration and Production Company donate 99 generators

The Danos Foundation and Shell Exploration and Production Company are working together to donate 50 new generators to local non-profi t agencies who need them for their own mission-related use. “Th e Danos Foundation is humbled to be in a position with Shell Exploration and Production Company to assist organizations in need and to positively impact communities where we live and work,” said Danos owner Mark Danos. Interested non-profi t agencies who need to be operational during power outages and have substantial operations in the areas of Lafourche, Terrebonne or St. Mary parishes or Grand Isle should visit www.danos.com/foundation to learn more and submit a request form. Additionally, Danos and Shell Exploration and Production Company are donating 49 generators to the Governor’s

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for distribution as needed during emergency response activities. Established in 2017, the Danos Foundation impacts and improves the communities where the organization lives and works by mirroring the purpose and values of Danos. The foundation leverages resources of time, talent and money to support and promote involvement in activities and initiatives to help resolve community challenges in the core areas of education, healthcare, environment and welfare.

