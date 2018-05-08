Driver blames crash on leaky Belle Chasse tunnel

By Jason Browne

A Plaquemines Parish woman is counting herself lucky to be alive after her car flipped coming out of the Belle Chasse Tunnel April 30. Dalyn Jones, who is originally from Boothville but currently lives in Harvey, was on her way to work in Plaquemines Parish when she passed through the tunnel on Highway 23 around 6:40 a.m.

While exiting the tunnel, Jones’ tires, which the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff ’s Office report described as “worn or smooth,

” hit a patch of standing water. “It felt like slime (under the tires),” said Jones. “I started hydroplaning and, once I was out of the tunnel, the car lurched to the right and I started flipping down the hill.”

