Duke riles up a 2017 Tiger Roar in Death Valley

By Brooks O’Connor

When Duke Riley’s last interview with the Gazette as an LSU football player wrapped up in December of last year, the man voted 2016 Tiger team MVP vowed that he would never forget his beginnings playing in high school for John Curtis or in backyards in his hometown of Buras. As he headed for the locker room to prep for his last game as a Tiger before heading toward his destiny with the NFL, he looked back and shouted, “Never!”

Fast forward to 2017 and now followers of Riley’s career can credit the man from South Plaq with being as good as his word and add LSU to his list of loyalties. Tiger Football had seemed dysfunctional in the first half of the 2017 season as LSU struggled in wins against lesser competitors, failed utterly against SEC competitor Mississippi State and had been beaten at home by Troy University. Upset is not a strong enough word to describe the Tiger Nation’s attitude in the aftermath of the loss to the Trojans, a school from a lesser division (galaxy).

