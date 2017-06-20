Duplessis’ Celebrate 65th Wedding Anniversary

Velma and Antoine Duplessis, Sr. of Phoenix celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Monday, June 19, 2017. They enjoyed an outdoor picnic at their home with some of their family members following church service. They are the blessed parents of nine children, Patricia Ann Thomas, Elnora Duplessis, Deborah Joyce Isidore, Antoine Duplessis, Jr., Reginald Glenn Duplessis, Regina DeMolle, Jennifer Hall, Pastor Simone Michele Duplessis, and Aruvina Duplessis. They are grandparents to twenty-one lovely grandchildren, forty-six great-grandchildren, and three great great-grandchildren. They both attend the Zion Travelers Baptist Church of Phoenix and Fellowship with Ecclesia of Christ Fellowship Center of Gretna, when out of town.

