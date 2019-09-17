The Plaquemines Parish Council declared October Dysautonomia Awareness Month in the parish at its Sept. 12 meeting in Belle Chasse. The council was visited by Carmen Gonzales (center) of Dysautonomia Louisiana, who has been on a mission to visit every parish in Louisiana to raise awareness about the suite of neurological disorders known as dysautonomia. Gonzalez, who suffers from the disorder herself, hand-carved a map (obscured by the dais) following her diagnosis and beginning her travels with each parish she has visited painted turquoise, the color for dysautonomia awareness.

