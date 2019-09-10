Empire South Pass Tarpon Rodeo makes Monetary Donation to PPSO

On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, the Empire South Pass Tarpon Rodeo made a monetary donation in support of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO). Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. advised the generous $5,000 donation will be allocated to purchasing equipment dedicated to officer safety as well as supporting multiple community based programs such as the Junior Deputy program, Seniors And Law-enforcement Together (SALT) and the DARE program.

Hillary Creppel, member of the Empire South Pass Tarpon Rodeo committee, presented Sheriff Turlich with the donation at the PPSO Administration building in Belle Chasse.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/