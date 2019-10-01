Empire South Pass Tarpon Rodeo Makes Second Monetary Donation to PPSO Dedicated to the Special Olympics

On Tuesday, September 10, the Empire South Pass Tarpon Rodeo returned to the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) to make a $2,000 donation in support of PPSO’s involvement with the Special Olympics.

After submitting a general donation to PPSO on September 4, Jeff Edgecombe, Chairman of the Empire South Pass Tarpon Rodeo Committee, presented Sheriff Turlich with the second donation at the PPSO Administration building in Belle Chasse.

“Sheriff Turlich and I share a passion for the Special Olympics and we at the Empire South Pass Tarpon Rodeo admire his participation in the event every year,” said Edgecombe. “Not only do we want to contribute to these efforts that’s for a great cause, we will also volunteer our time to future Special Olympics events in Plaquemines Parish.”

Every year since being elected, Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. and PPSO participates in the Plaquemines Parish Special Olympics event and the Law Enforcement Torch Run. With the Special Olympics games being held at the South Plaquemines High School stadium the past two years, Sheriff Turlich and PPSO supplied lunch and drinks for all the participants, staff and guests at the function.

