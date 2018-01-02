Entergy Makes Monetary Donation Dedicated to the Purchase of Bulletproof Vests

Entergy Louisiana recently made a monetary donation of $1,000 to the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) dedicated to the purchase of bulletproof vests. Mary Fay Legnon, Customer Service Manager of Entergy Louisiana presented the generous donation to Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. at the PPSO Administration Building in Belle Chasse by stating, “Entergy Louisiana takes pride in partnering with local law enforcement agencies to enhance the safety in our communities.”

