Erich C. Puderer graduates from Law School

Erich C. Puderer, graduate of the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, is the son of Fletcher and Lawana Puderer. He is the grandchild of Lois Jean Borne Puderer Bubrig and Everett Cyril “Boo” Puderer. A native of Buras and Belle Chasse, LA, Erich joined the Mississippi Army National Guard shortly after Hurricane Katrina. Upon completing a combat tour in Iraq with the “Mississippi Rifles” of the 155th Infantry Regiment, Sergeant Erich Puderer attended the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS. Having earned Dean’s List/President’s List honors each semester of his Junior and Senior years, he was awarded a prestigious internship in Washington, D.C. Subsequently, Erich returned to Louisiana to attend LSU Law School, where he received his “Juris Doctor,” along with a “Graduate Degree in Comparative Law” and a “Graduate Certificate in Energy Law and Policy.”

