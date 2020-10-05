Fall is coming!

The fall season is here! The weather is changing, and the holidays are coming. There are plenty of great ways to do something with your pet while keeping yourself and them safe. COVID-19 is still around us, so coming up with safe and socially distant activities can be key to a great fall season. For example, going on a hike is a great activity for both you and your pet to do while staying safe. Just be sure to prepare your pet with flea and tick preventatives and check your pet for ticks or fleas while on the hike and before going back home. Some other ways to spend quality time with your pet include having Halloween movie marathons at home and going to pet-friendly pumpkin patches!

