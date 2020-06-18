FATHER‘S DAY GIFTS FOR THE OUTDOORSMAN

By Tom Claycombe III

As an Outdoor Writer, I test hundreds of outdoor items/yr. I’m going to list out some items that have caught my eye for some good Father’s Day gifts. Remember, you don’t have to spend a fortune to light up his eyes. We use everything from a $1.49 pkg. of crappie jigs on up to a $75,000 boat. So whether you’re a kid on a $.50/wk. allowance or the Queen of Sheba, you can make his day if you choose wisely.

First off, investigate. With a little work you can figure out what he wants/needs. Just because he is a fisherman doesn’t mean he wants a bag full of red/white bobbers. If he only flyfishes then you might as well give him a bag of rocks as a bag of bobbers. Get my drift? Let’s get started.

CLOTHING

• 5.11 makes some cool tactical pants that are great for hunting, fishing & hiking. They also offer great shorts.

• Heybo makes some sporty fishing shirts.

• Irish Setter offers great hiking boots. Right now, I’m testing their Canyons hiking boots.

• Hiking socks. These are like a gift from heaven for your feet.

• Base layers. I use XGO

FIRST AID/SURVIVAL

• Aquimira offers a lot of filtered water bottles and straws.

• Adventure Medical Kits offers a plethora of 1st Aid kits and accessories.

• Fire-starting gear. Waterproof matches and a pack of cheap Bic lighters work great.

BACKPACKS

• Outdoorsmen use daypacks, backpacking packs and packs to pack out game. Make sure you buy the size he wants and with the desired features.

KNIVES

Whoa, this could be a whole list by itself since we use so many different knives...

• Knives of Alaska Pronghorn, Elk Hunter, Cub Bear or Legacy.

• Spyderco folding knives, Native Chief, Endura, Endela.

• Stones, Smith’s Consumer Products makes the best. Fine Diamond stones, Tri-hone stone etc. They also offer a lot of folding knives and a boning knife.

FISHING GEAR

You can buy a lot of small inexpensive items here...

• Lures, flies, weights, fishing line, jig heads, plastics, Pautzke Crappie Fireballs, Field & Stream fishing rods.

• Dip net

• Fly vest

• Polarized sunglasses

CAMPING

• Tents, I’ve got a few Alps Mountaineering tents.

• Lodge Dutch oven

• Camp Chef backpacking stove

• Grizzly makes some great coolers. They’re durable, bear rated and hold a lot of food.

• Cook set. If you’re on a tight budget, go to Goodwill and put together a cooking set. Pots, pans, plates, silverware, glasses etc. and put in a large Tupperware container.

• MyTopoMaps makes the best maps on the market.

• For fun around camp get him a Daisy P51 slingshot or a throwing knife or hatchet.

• SneakyHunter BootLamps for hikers. These are like headlamps for your feet.

HUNTING

• Get him a Umarex air rifle. He’d have a blast plinking

• Ruger 10/22. I love these little rifles. They are the most popular .22 on the market.

• Brick of Federal or some CCI .22 ammo.

• Riton Optics scopes & Binoculars

• Swab-Its makes some cool gun cleaning swabs.

• NRA magazine subscription

• SneakyHunter BootLamps. They have three light options, one of which is a blood tracking light.

• Targets. He’d love the Birchwood Casey Shoot-NC targets.

SIMPLE GIFTS

• Tell him you don’t have much but you’ll go fishing, hiking, camping and/or hunting with him. I love it when my wife or daughters go with me. That means more to me than any gift in the world. That way I’m doing what I love and with the people I love the most!