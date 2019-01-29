Food Lions

Last week the Belle Chasse Lions Club donated carts full of non-perishable food items and toiletries to the popup Second Harvest Food Bank at First Baptist Church in Belle Chasse. The food bank was established to assist federal workers, including hundreds of local Coast Guard families, struggling to make ends meet during the government shutdown.

