Former South Plaquemines High School teammates were together again on the field but as friendly rivals as the Louisiana Wildcats took on the McMurry War Hawks. The Wildcats defeated them 52-34.

Pictured, from left: Wade Barthelemy, Malik Smith, Daveron Turner and Corey Rojas.

