FOUR GENERATIONS ALL BORN IN AUGUST

Pictured, from left: Pam Galle, Pat Uhle, Celeste Galle and Chip Galle. This photo was taken in August of last year at Pat’s 90th birthday celebration. The celebration was held at the New Orleans Ladies Ballroom where fun was had by all. Pat’s grandson, Dusty Galle, who was the DJ, played 40s and 50s music. A photographer was there to capture all of the well-wishers. All four pictured have birthdays in August-- Celeste was born on Aug. 3, Pat was born on Aug. 9, Chip was born on Aug. 11, and Pam was born on Aug. 15. Pat just celebrated her 91st birthday. She has been a resident of Belle Chasse for 63 years, being the first house built in the Lake Park Subdivision. We are wishing her many more blessed years to come!

