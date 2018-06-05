Frances Eva RodiBVES 4th Nine Weeks Principal Party

On Wednesday, May 23, 2018, BVES celebrated with the 4th Nine Weeks Principal Party. Students and faculty enjoyed a day outside in the sun and water that included snowballs, nachos, hot dogs, popcorn, drinks, water slides and a jumping bag. A special thanks to the Venice-Port Complex, Mr. Tony Frickey and Mr. Chris Wooton for the 50 prizes donated. Winners were pulled according to the school’s Positive Behavior expectations which are Be Respectful, Be Responsible and Be Safe.

