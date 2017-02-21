Free Community Cat Spay and Neuter

PAWS is pleased to have received a grant from national animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society to fund its 2017 Hip2Snip TNR project designed to help Plaquemines Parish humanely manage the area’s community cats. The 2017 Hip2Snip TNR project will sterilize and vaccinate (for rabies) free-roaming, unowned cats, and then return them to their outdoor homes to live out their natural lives without reproducing. This program is open to community cats in Plaquemines Parish only and requires that all cats fixed through the program are “ear-tipped,” the universal sign that a cat has been spayed/neutered and vaccinated.

