Germaine and Pat Curley celebrate 65 years of marriage

Germaine and Pat Curley, formerly of Empire, recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in Hide-a-way-Lake, Ms. where they now live in retirement. They are the proud parents of Micheline & Michael Kirby, Kathleen & Calvin Treadway, Eileen & Barry Autin, Colleen & Ron Connell and Kelly & Zana Curley; doting grandparents of nine and adoring greatgrandparents of 10! Pat retired from Gulf Oil Co. and Germaine served on the first nine-member Parish Council after reapportionment. Not only was she the first woman elected to the Parish Council, she was the first woman to serve as it chairperson.

