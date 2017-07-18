Happy 104th Birthday Madeline Taylor

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. along with members from the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff ’s Office (PPSO) visited Boothville resident, Madeline Taylor, to celebrate and wish her a happy birthday. Taylor’s birthday is extra special, being born in 1913, which makes her a remarkable 104 years of age and the oldest resident in Plaquemines Parish.

Sheriff Turlich was accompanied by Major Kevin Johnson, Captain Mark Plumer, SALT Program Director Glenda Jenkins and PPSO volunteers, John and Brenda Adams.

