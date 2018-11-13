Happy 70th Anniversary Linn & Lois Tompkins

Linn Tompkins (born in Boothville) and Lois Freeman Tompkins (born in Franklin County, MS) met and married in Triumph. They were married on November 15, 1948. Linn was 21 and Lois was 18. Linn worked for Tidewater Oil and Gas for six years, and then worked 40 years for Shell Oil Company. Lois was a stay-at-home mother until the late 1960s & went to work at the Delta Food Mart for several years, and also at the Buras- Triumph Baptist Church, their home church. They have three children, Sandra Tompkins Burke (Dennis Burke), Carol Tompkins Rahe (Gary Rahe), and Robert Tompkins (Chandra Tompkins).

