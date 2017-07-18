Home

Hewitt & Margaret Gauthier celebrate 60 years of marriage

Tue, 2017/07/18 - 5:00am News Staff

Hewitt Gauthier Sr. and- Margaret (Buras) Gauthier were married July 13, 1957 at St. Patrick’s Church in Port Sulphur. On July 13, 2017 they celebrated 60 years of marriage in Port Sulphur where they still live today. Hewitt and Margaret have five children, Hewitt Jr. (Robin), Michael, Randy (Sherri), Michelle (Mark), Nicole (Jimmy); 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/

Plaquemines Gazette

7962 Hwy 23
P.O. Box 700
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
Phone: 504-392-1619
Fax: 504-392-7526