Hewitt & Margaret Gauthier celebrate 60 years of marriage

Hewitt Gauthier Sr. and- Margaret (Buras) Gauthier were married July 13, 1957 at St. Patrick’s Church in Port Sulphur. On July 13, 2017 they celebrated 60 years of marriage in Port Sulphur where they still live today. Hewitt and Margaret have five children, Hewitt Jr. (Robin), Michael, Randy (Sherri), Michelle (Mark), Nicole (Jimmy); 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

