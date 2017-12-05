Historian discusses World War II with Belle Chasse Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Belle Chasse hosted historian, Martin Morgan, of Stephen Ambrose Historical Tours, for a discussion of World War II. Pictured is Rotary President, Bill Bubrig, Mr. Morgan and Rotarian Manoj Patel, the lucky winner of the drawing for Mr. Morgan’s book “The Americans on D-Day.” The Rotary Club of Belle Chasse meets every Monday at 12 p.m. at Adams Catfi sh House in Belle Chasse.

