Hundreds compete in Special Olympics at SPHS

Nearly 300 student-athletes of all ages participated in Plaquemines Parish’s annual Special Olympics March 22 at South Plaquemines High School.

Athletes from eight parish schools competed, including Belle Chasse Primary School, Belle Chasse Middle School, Belle Chasse High School, Belle Chasse Academy, Boothville-Venice Elementary School, Phoenix High School, South Plaquemines Elementary School and South Plaquemines High School. Over 300 volunteers were also on hand from schools, businesses and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff ’s Office to lend a hand.

