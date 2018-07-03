IGP Teaming To Win

Over 200 business representatives attended a meeting last week organized by IGP Methanol in connection with their expected construction of a $2B plant in Plaquemines Parish. The standing room only crowd echoed comments hoping the project marks a turn-around in loss of construction and industrial jobs in Plaquemines. All Subcontractors and vendors interested in being considered for work are being asked to visit igpmethanol.com/teaming-to-win and register.

