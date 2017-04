Luke Michael Glass, son of Joy and Dwayne Glass, was born on March 5, 2017 at Ochsner Baptist. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 22.5 inches. Luke is the grandson of Danny and Susan Delahoussaye and Mervin and Yvette Glass. He is the baby brother of Liam Glass, age 3.

