Jessica Jackson and educators honored at luncheon

National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc., Alpha Theta Chapter of New Orleans, LA, honored Jessica Jackson, a kindergarten teacher from South Plaquemines Elementary School, among many other educators from New Orleans and the surrounding areas on May 19, 2018 at English Turn Country Club. Ms. Jackson was nominated by her principal, Stacey-Ann Barrett for exhibiting exemplary academic achievement, compassion, and dedication to the youth.

