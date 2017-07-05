Judge denies PPG’s motion to delay Hinkley case

By Jason Browne

The Plaquemines Parish Government’s request for more time to find the co-defendant in its case against former council member Keith Hinkley was struck down in 25th Judicial District Court June 28, and Hinkley’s motion for summary judgment will proceed on July 17.

The PPG requested the continuance on the grounds that it can’t find, and therefore can’t serve, John Hymes, the owner of Cuzan Services LLC of Belle Chasse. The PPG has alleged that Hinkley colluded with Cuzan Services during his time on the parish council to illegally profit from roofing work on parish buildings. The PPG also alleges that Cuzan Services is the construction firm that took on the wildly controversial job of removing four confederate monuments in New Orleans over the past several months, which led Hymes to go into hiding after receiving death threats.

