Julia Hutto Graduates from Renowned Space Academy

Julia Hutto, of Belle Chasse, recently attended Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.

The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students and adults with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.

Hutto was part of the Space Academy program, which is designed for trainees who have an interest in space exploration. Hutto spent the week training with her team, ULA, that flew a simulated space mission to the moon and to the ISS (International Space Station). Th e crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity (EVA), or spacewalk, and returned to Earth in time to graduate with honors.

