June 11 declared as Ernest Wooton Day

The Plaquemines Parish Council declared June 11 Ernest Wooton Day in the parish to honor the former Plaquemines sheriff and state representative who passed away on May 29. Council members shared their fond and funny memories of Wooton before presenting the proclamation with his family. District 9 council member Mark “Hobbo” Cognevich thanked Wooton’s family “for loaning him to us for so long.” District 2 council member Beau Black recalled how Wooton took him out to lunch after Black announced his intention to run for council and asked him “are you crazy” because, as Black stated, “he loved public service and wanted people to be in it for the right reasons.” District 1 council member John Barthelemy said he used to call Wooton “Wyatt” in their younger days because “he was quick on the draw and can’t be beat.” Others remembered Wooton for his sense of humor and his ability to maintain respectful relationships with people with whom he disagreed.

