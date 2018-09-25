KC’s Host Parish Pancake Breakfast

On Sunday, September 9, the Knight of Columbus Council# 6357 hosted a Pancake Breakfast for the community between the 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Masses. The Knights prepared and served 3 different flavors of pancakes that were enjoyed by all present. One of the Brother Knights was heard to say, “This is a wonderful day to serve and spread God’s love.” This is just one of the events sponsored by the Belle Chasse Knights of Columbus throughout the year to serve our local families. Thanks to all who participated.

