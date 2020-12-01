La. Reverts to "Modified" Phase-2 Restrictions

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the state will be moving back into phase 2 of Covid-19 restrictions in a press conference on Tuesday, November 24. However, Edwards explained that this will be a “modified” phase 2. Meaning, while more restrictions will put into place in order to slow the spread of Covid-19 in Louisiana, this new round of “phase 2 restrictions” will not be nearly as strict as they were over the summer.

The new “modified phase 2 restrictions” will officially last until December 23, but Governor Edwards could extend those restrictions if he feels it is necessary.

“It is very clear that Louisiana, just like the rest of the country, is experiencing a third surge of Covid-19,” Edwards said regarding his decision during the press conference.

The Plaquemines Parish Government posted a graphic on their Facebook page explaining how this will affect residents in Plaquemines. The new restrictions, as outlined by PPG, are the following:

