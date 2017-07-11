Lady Tigers defeat BC Lady Cardinals in Championship Game

The Lady Tigers remain undefeated (10-0) after a recent Championship game against the Belle Chasse Lady Cardinals. The Lady Tigers had a perfect season. Jaylnn Recasner carried the team to victory with a homerun, three RBI’s and nine strikeouts. Players of the Lady Tigers team were Emma, Jaylnn, Mi’Yanna, Ca’Maya, Javielle, Saniaya, Maylasia, Kelsie, Raylin, Mahkyi’yah, Cassidy and Iania.

