LASPCA delivering pet food to struggling pet parents during COVID-19 pandemic

While our community continues to venture into uncertain times, we see now, more than ever, that pet owners are looking towards their furry friends to provide companionship and comfort.

The effects of COVID-19 are devastating. We’ve seen pets surrendered because their owners have passed away, families not able to purchase pet food or other necessary supplies and medical conditions going untreated due to lack of available care and financial hardship. We want you to know that we are here for you and your pets!

If you need pet food or basic supplies like litter, take advantage of our COVID-19 food pantry. Let us know what you need at la-spca.org/ foodpantry and our team will call you to schedule a pickup appointment at our New Orleans Campus. If you can’t come to us, we’ll come to you and hand-deliver the food to your doorstep.

