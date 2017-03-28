Leap State Testing Registration for Home Study Students

All Plaquemines Parish residents in home study programs wishing to take the LEAP tests must register for the test at one of the public schools in their district by March 29, 2017.

Students in grades 3 and 4 will be administered the ELA, Math, Science and Social Studies Paper Based Assessments from May 1 through May 5, 2017

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/