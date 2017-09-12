Leopold appointed to Parish Board of Election Supervisors

Joanna Cappiello Leopold was appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards on July 7, 2017, to serve on the Plaquemines Parish Board of Election Supervisors. Leopold replaced the Governor’s previous appointment of Sandra Morel who served on the board since 2004. Th e board consists of the Clerk of Court, Registrar of Voters, Governor Appointee, Parish Democratic Executive Committee Chair and the Republican Executive Committee Chair.

