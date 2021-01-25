LIHEAP Utility Funds Available to Low Income Families

The Plaquemines Parish Community Action Agency is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The LIHEAP Program is funded by a grant from the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services and administered by the Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) to provide Home Energy Assistance to eligible residents living in Plaquemines Parish.

The LIHEAP will assist in meeting the burden of high home heating and cooling expenses by making payment to energy companies for eligible households. Eligible households with children age five years or younger, and the elderly and disabled persons will be given priority. The Community Action Agency will disburse these funds by appointments ONLY to Low Income, Elderly, and Disabled individuals providing they meet the established guidelines and requirements.

Program Overview

Household income determines the minimum requirements for energy assistance. Availability to LIHEAP is not guaranteed. There may be other eligibility requirements.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/