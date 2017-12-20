Local college student recognized as LSU Rucks Fellow

Amanda Liberte of Belle Chasse was recently recognized as one of ten Rucks Fellows by the LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business Rucks Department of Management for the class of 2017-18

To qualify, a senior management major must have a grade-point average in the top 10 of all graduating seniors in the management curriculum. Laliberte is a pursuing a degree in management with a concentration in general management. She is a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. She enjoys spending time with family and friends. Laliberte plans to begin law school in the fall of 2018. Following that, she plans to help run Bayou Title Inc., her parent’s business.

