Local dance studio aims to help those with special needs

Shantel’s Dance Academy announced plans to expand their program for people with special needs and individual learning differences. “There’s a lack of opportunity for this community to experience the benefits of dance. We set out to learn as much as we could, so we could offer purposeful dance classes that would benefit the students far outside the studio,” said studio owner, Shantel Robeaux.

In November of 2016, Shantel Robeaux, became a certified instructor through Rhythm Works Integrative Dance. Rhythm Works Integrative Dance is a clinically based hip hop dance program that utilizes sensory processing, kinesiology, and behavioral analysis as a foundation to build customizable classes for the students. “The purpose of such a comprehensive program is to provide our certified teachers with the tools and education necessary to effectively make a difference in their student’s lives,” said Tricia Gomez, Global Director of Rhythm Works Integrative Dance.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/