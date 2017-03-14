Local Residents Inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

The following local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society:

● Rebecca Parsiola of Belle Chasse was initiated at Louisiana State University

● Steven Farris of Belle Chasse was initiated at University of Louisiana at Lafayette

