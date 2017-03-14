Local Residents Inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Tue, 2017/03/14 - 5:00am News Staff
The following local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society:
● Rebecca Parsiola of Belle Chasse was initiated at Louisiana State University
● Steven Farris of Belle Chasse was initiated at University of Louisiana at Lafayette
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/