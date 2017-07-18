Local students win Phillips 66 scholarships

Two local high school seniors will receive a $16,000 college scholarship from the Phillips 66 Dependent Scholarship Program.

Randel Amos, son of Phillips 66 employee Gary Amos, and Elise Garrison, daughter of Phillips 66 employee Greg Garrison, were recently announced as winners of the competitive scholarship program and were recognized by Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery at a luncheon Thursday, June 29.

