LSMSA hosts annual matriculation ceremony to welcome new students

The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) held its annual Matriculation Ceremony on Friday, August 31, 2018, in Northwestern State University’s A.A. Fredericks Auditorium. The ceremony welcomed 173 new students to the school, a group which consisted of six seniors, 54 juniors, and 113 sophomores from around the state.

LSMSA’s Executive Director Steve Horton introduced the students to the school and applauded their efforts and hard-work before coming to the institution.

“Over the past year, 360 students entered the application process. 260 had the ability to complete it, and you 173 demonstrated that you have the ability to succeed at LSMSA,” said Horton. “Ninety-seven percent came to LSMSA with a grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0. Your composite ACT is 25. You come from 43 of Louisiana’s parishes.”

