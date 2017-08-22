Madere and Sons Towing Makes Monetary Donation to PPSO Young Marines Program

On Tuesday, August 8, 2017, Madere & Sons Towing made a general donation in support of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) Young Marines Program. Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. advised the generous $1000 donation will be allocated for uniforms, classroom expenses and specialty training opportunities.

Chad Madere, Executive Officer of Madere & Sons Towing, was presented a Letter of Appreciation from Sheriff Turlich stating, “This program teaches our youth valuable leadership skills they will need as they grow into young men and women. I know times are tough but my hope is that other companies will join in and assist with any needs that the Young Marines program may have so that all kids will have an opportunity to participate in this fine organization.” Chad Madere was accompanied by Sales & Business Development Manager, Charlie Burt, and Project Manager, Brian Champagne.

